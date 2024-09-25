Clippers get concerning injury update on Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers fans can’t catch a break when it comes to Kawhi Leonard’s health.

Leonard had surgery on his injured right knee this offseason, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Law Murray.

The procedure will reportedly limit Leonard to knee strengthening exercises to begin training camp.

Leonard is coming off his healthiest regular season campaign in years. The six-time All-Star played in 68 games, which is the most since penultimate year with the San Antonio Spurs back in the 2016-17 campaign.

But Leonard’s knee issues reappeared during the Clippers’ postseason run. The 33-year-old played just two games in LAC’s first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. He looked like a shell of himself, averaging just 12.0 points on 45.8% shooting. Leonard also missed all five of his three-point attempts.

The same knee injury forced Leonard off the Team USA men’s basketball roster for the Paris Olympics.

For what it’s worth, Clippers officials are said to be “optimistic” about Leonard’s progress. But head coach Tyronn Lue sounded much more positive about Leonard’s injury status last month.