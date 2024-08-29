Clippers share big update on Kawhi Leonard’s health

The LA Clippers are (at least for now) putting an end to the guessing game over Kawhi Leonard’s health.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue offered a notable update on the status of the All-Star forward Leonard. Lue said that Leonard will be ready for the beginning of training camp in October.

“I speak to [Kawhi] all the time,” Lue said. “He’ll be ready for training camp. He’s feeling good, and I know he’ll be ready for training camp.”

The two-time NBA Finals MVP Leonard has battled multiple knee injuries (some that have resulted in subsequent surgeries) for many years now. Last season, it was right knee inflammation that kept him sidelined for the final weeks of the regular season as well as almost all of the Clippers’ playoff run.

Leonard was initially selected for the USA Basketball team that went to the Paris Olympics. But he never looked quite right (even at Team USA camp) and would eventually withdraw from the team before the first exhibition game was played.

While the Leonard in-and-out for Team USA only added to the mystery over his health, Lue sounds very confident that Leonard will be able to have a full training camp with the Clippers this year. Though Leonard, having recently turned 33 years old, will probably never be truly 100 percent healthy again, he did manage to play in 68 regular season games last year (his most since the 2016-17 NBA campaign). Following the departure of Paul George as a free agent (which Leonard spoke out on last month), the Clippers will need all that they can get next season from The Klaw and co-star James Harden.