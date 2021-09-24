Clippers hire former Lakers coach as assistant

The LA Clippers have hired one of their former crosstown rivals to join head coach Tyronn Lue’s staff.

The Clippers announced on Thursday that they have hired Brian Shaw as an assistant coach, per SI’s Farbod Esnaashari. Shaw previously served as the associate head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016 to 2019 after beginning his coaching career as a Lakers assistant from 2005 to 2011.

The hiring reunites Shaw with Lue, his former teammate on the Lakers two decades ago during the team’s three-peat era. Shaw may also know some of the other side’s tricks. He was Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s lead assistant back when they were both with the Indiana Pacers. Additionally, Shaw coached LeBron James on the Lakers for one season.

The hiring of Shaw is definitely an interesting one, not only because of the Lakers-Clippers rivalry but also because Shaw was once accused of tampering with one of the Clippers’ stars.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0