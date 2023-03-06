Clippers player makes honest admission about Russell Westbrook

Many had questions about Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Los Angeles Clippers. That includes at least one player who seems pleasantly surprised at how things are going.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac admitted that the marriage between Westbrook and the Clippers is working out better than he anticipated, and praised Westbrook for the energy and leadership he brings to the team.

Asked Ivica Zubac about Russell Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/MrGTUCnfSk — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 6, 2023

“I like it a lot. Honestly, it’s way better than I thought it would be,” Zubac said of Westbrook’s fit with the Clippers. “I think he’s fitting in pretty good so far. He’s a great leader also, he’s very vocal, something we needed. He’s very vocal on the court, on the bench, in the locker room. He has a great attitude, always smiling, laughing, being very positive.”

The Clippers have just one win since Westbrook joined the team, though that is not really his fault. The team has been particularly porous lately on defense. Admittedly, Westbrook’s presence has presented its own set of issues, but it could wind up being a net positive based on what Zubac is saying.