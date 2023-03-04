Embarrassing graphic of Russell Westbrook goes viral

An embarrassing graphic involving Russell Westbrook has gone viral.

The LA Clippers entered Friday 0-4 since adding Westbrook. On Thursday night, the Clippers blew a halftime lead and lost 115-91 to the Golden State Warriors.

Westbrook went 3/12 in the game and missed all five of his three-point attempts, which is something that couldn’t have gone any better for the Warriors.

The Warriors intentionally played off Westbrook, daring him to shoot. Check out this graphic that shows nobody within 10 feet of Westbrook as he stood by the three-point line in the first quarter of the game.

Though Westbrook passed up many shots despite being open, he still took plenty — and missed them.

Draymond Green said after the game that he thought the Warriors’ strategy got in Westbrook’s head.

“You’re taught in basketball, you’re open, take the shot. But if you’re open every play, you kind of start questioning yourself,” Green said.

It’s quite possible that Westbrook indeed started to question himself. But this is the exact reason Westbrook is viewed as a negative by many rather than a positive. Is he an asset on the floor when opponents are begging him to shoot because they know he missed so many shots? The results of the teams he’s played for the last few years could probably answer that question for you.