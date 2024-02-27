Fans clown Clippers with alternatives for their new logo

The Los Angeles Clippers’ new logo has received mixed reviews from fans online. Some of them graciously offered their own alternative logos for the team to use.

On Monday, the Clippers unveiled their new logo as part of a massive team rebrand heading into the 2024-25 season.

The rebrand will coincide with Clippers’ plan to move into their new $2 billion arena, the Intuit Dome located in Inglewood, Calif.

While there are some fans online who have taken a liking to the new logo, others showcased Clippers owner Steve Ballmer with some other, more humorous options.

new clippers alternate logo is sick pic.twitter.com/tUIdQYSIAW — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 26, 2024

Clippers new logo is 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rU0vcgAUW3 — DΛVΣ (мя.тωιттєя) (@DoyersDave) February 26, 2024

what the clippers new logo shouldve been pic.twitter.com/rRQ0eZOSy2 — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) February 26, 2024

The Clippers have yet to truly shed the ridicule their franchise has faced over the years. The team has yet to make an NBA Finals appearance or make any significant postseason noise since the franchise began in 1970.

But the Clippers have been a playoff constant ever since Ballmer bought the team in 2014. LAC has missed the postseason just twice over the past decade. The team has also yet to have a single losing season since then, recording identical 42-40 finishes in the two years they did miss the playoffs.

With a new arena and logo heading into next season, the Clippers’ rebrand both on and off the court is ready to set sail.