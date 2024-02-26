Clippers unveil new logo as part of massive rebrand

The Los Angeles Clippers are moving to a new arena next season, and that move will coincide with a massive rebrand.

On Monday, the Clippers unveiled new team logos and uniforms that they will debut at the start of the 2024-2025 season, which will be the team’s first in the $2 billion Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The new primary logo is nautical-themed and features a ship with basketball lines etched into its hull. The ship sits inside a C-shaped compass.

The Clippers officially have a new logo! Nine years after Steve Ballmer introduced a geometric mark, the team is now leaning into its nautical roots. In their new insignia, a navy blue ship with basketball lines etched into its hull sits inside of a C-shaped compass carved. pic.twitter.com/ZUC660UZt6 — ✏️Jacob Feldman (@JacobFeldman4) February 26, 2024

The Clippers also have new uniforms that feature mostly the same classic font but more of an emphasis on navy blue. As you can see below, their court at the intuit will feature the new logo.

BREAKING: The LA Clippers have revealed a new brand identity, including a new logo, jerseys, and court. The rebrand will officially debut next season when they open their new $2 billion arena, the Intuit Dome. pic.twitter.com/yRq2PHiOYa — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 26, 2024

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer told ESPN’s Zach Lowe that he even considered changing the team’s name before realizing how strongly fans felt about it. That is when the team decided on a rebrand that focused on the Clippers name and franchise’s roots. The phrase “Make Waves” is even being used as part of the franchise’s new identity.

We learned recently that the Clippers are going to great lengths to create a home-court advantage in their new arena. Perhaps their rebranding will create more excitement among fans, as the early reaction to it seems to be mostly positive.