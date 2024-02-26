 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 26, 2024

Clippers unveil new logo as part of massive rebrand

February 26, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Steve Ballmer at a press conference

Aug 18, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer at press conference at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers are moving to a new arena next season, and that move will coincide with a massive rebrand.

On Monday, the Clippers unveiled new team logos and uniforms that they will debut at the start of the 2024-2025 season, which will be the team’s first in the $2 billion Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The new primary logo is nautical-themed and features a ship with basketball lines etched into its hull. The ship sits inside a C-shaped compass.

The Clippers also have new uniforms that feature mostly the same classic font but more of an emphasis on navy blue. As you can see below, their court at the intuit will feature the new logo.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer told ESPN’s Zach Lowe that he even considered changing the team’s name before realizing how strongly fans felt about it. That is when the team decided on a rebrand that focused on the Clippers name and franchise’s roots. The phrase “Make Waves” is even being used as part of the franchise’s new identity.

We learned recently that the Clippers are going to great lengths to create a home-court advantage in their new arena. Perhaps their rebranding will create more excitement among fans, as the early reaction to it seems to be mostly positive.

Article Tags

Los Angeles Clippersuniforms
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus