At least 2 teams willing to give Paul George full max contract?

Paul George is set to become a free agent as he seeks a full max contract, and it sounds like there are two teams to watch if he does not back down from his current demands.

George has declined the $48.7 million player option on his contract for next season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He could still sign a new deal with his current team, but there have been indications that L.A. is holding firm on only offering a three-year contract, while George wants the full max of four.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that there are two teams other than the Clippers to watch when George hits the open market — the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.

“He wants that fourth year on his contract. The Clippers have not offered it,” Wojnarowski said. “And certainly, he’s looking at that Clipper roster and asking himself, too, ‘Are we a championship contender?’ All those factors. … Philadelphia out in the marketplace, Orlando, to an extent, out in the market place for him, can offer him that fourth year.”

The 76ers want to add a third star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. There has been some recent talk that Philly’s interest in George has waned, but Woj made it seem like they still plan to pursue the nine-time All-Star.

The Magic have a young team that has improved over the past two years, but adding George is highly unlikely to make them a championship contender. If the 34-year-old prioritizes winning over signing a full max deal, he is probably better off remaining with the Clippers or signing with Philly.

Another notable team is said to have interest in George, but they would need to make some major moves to be able to sign him.