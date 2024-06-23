Fitting East team emerging as trade possibility for Paul George

Even with the Philadelphia 76ers seemingly bowing out of the race, Paul George may have another possible landing spot within the Atlantic Division.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported Sunday on Substack that the New York Knicks may be on the list of potential trade suitors for the LA Clippers star George. The Knicks don’t have the cap room to sign George outright as a free agent. But they could enter the fold if George decides to pick up his $48.8 million player option for next season with the Clippers in order to facilitate a trade elsewhere, Stein adds.

The Knicks, coming off a second-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers, would be a very fitting landing spot for the nine-time All-Star George, 34. That is because he is represented by Creative Arts Agency (CAA). Current Knicks president Leon Rose and executive vice president William Wesley used to lead CAA.

While the Knicks did have to give up some of their better assets to land OG Anunoby in a trade this past season, they still have a decent selection of items to offer. That includes this talented piece that the Knicks have reportedly been shopping lately and could try to entice the Clippers with.