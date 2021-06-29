Clippers’ Marcus Morris has funny quote about playoff basketball

The Los Angeles Clippers have played more games than any other team in the NBA playoffs, but they continued to fight by avoiding elimination with a win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday. Still, Marcus Morris says the schedule has taken its toll.

Morris was asked after Game 5 what it has been like to play 18 games in 38 days. He admitted it has been “tough.”

“The schedule, every other day, it’s tough — mentally, physically,” Morris said, per ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “You basically just eat, sleep and s— the game.”

It’s even tougher with Kawhi Leonard out, of course. Paul George put the Clippers on his back in Game 5. He finished with 41 points on 15-of-21 shooting in the 116-102 victory. He has led L.A. in points in every playoff game but one since Leonard suffered a knee injury.

You have to wonder how long that can last. George is suddenly living up to the nickname he once gave himself, but he may have to do that two more times in order to get the Clippers to the NBA Finals. As Morris reminded us, that is going to take a lot of stamina from the entire team.