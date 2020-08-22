Charles Barkley took hilarious jab at Paul George for ‘Playoff P’

Charles Barkley took a funny jab at Paul George on Friday night.

Barkley has been unimpressed by George’s play in the postseason so far and mocked the Los Angeles Clippers forward’s nickname.

When he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018, George was asked about guarding Donovan Mitchell in the playoffs. He shrugged off the assignment as no big deal, saying you haven’t met “Playoff P” yet.

Paul George on guarding Donovan Mitchell: “Y’all ain’t net Playoff P yet, huh? …It’s a fun guy to watch. It’s an out-of-body person.” pic.twitter.com/tL0rc8LEw7 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 14, 2018

Barkley decided to use that as part of a joke, saying you can’t call yourself “Playoff P” and lose all the time. He even poked fun at himself over his lack of championships, saying they don’t call him “Championship Chuck.”

"You can't call yourself Playoff P and lose all the time…they don't call me "Championship Chuck"… pic.twitter.com/s50NiQhZOQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 22, 2020

Nice one for Chuck.

George is off to a sub-par start through three games this postseason. He’s averaging 17.3 points on 29.3 percent shooting. George’s teams have not made it past the first round of the playoffs for three years in a row, though many factors contributed to those outcomes. Still, it gave Barkley a chance to crack a joke, which he’s been doing very well lately.