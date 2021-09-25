Clippers have no idea if Kawhi Leonard will play next season

Kawhi Leonard’s status for the upcoming season is uncertain after he underwent ACL surgery in July. Things are so uncertain, in fact, that even the Los Angeles Clippers don’t know when or if he’ll play in 2021-22.

Clippers president Lawrence Frank admitted Friday that the team has no timetable for Leonard’s return, and does not plan on setting one anytime soon.

“Oh, we don’t even breach that,” Frank said when asked if he anticipates Leonard playing this season, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “I think at this point, it’s just no one knows when you’re dealing with a recovery from an ACL [injury], the time frame.

“Even just to save you guys [from asking] throughout the year, is no one knows. You just attack it day by day, he has a very detailed plan with a great group and we’ll just let his body and the doctors tell us when it’s the right time.”

It’s interesting that Frank says Leonard has a plan and seems to distance the Clippers from it. Their doctors are surely involved, but there were some rumors that the organization was kept in the dark about the procedure.

Some experts have offered opinions on when Leonard might be able to play again. No matter what, it’s definitely going to be a while.