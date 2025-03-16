Coach Molly Miller celebrates like Ted Lasso

Molly Miller led the Grand Canyon women’s basketball team to a conference title on Saturday, and she looked a lot like a beloved fictional coach while celebrating the big acheivement.

Grand Canyon came from behind to defeat UT Arlington 65-62 in the WAC Tournament championship game and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Lopes improved to 32-2 on the year with their 30th consecutive win, which is the longest streak in the nation and a WAC record.

When Miller walked into the locker room after the ceremonial cutting down of the net, Grand Canyon players gave her a water cooler shower. The WAC Coach of the Year then reminded fans of “Ted Lasso” with some of her dance moves.

Miller is in her fifth year as the head coach at Grand Canyon. The Lopes have improved each year, and they now finally have a chance to contend for a national title.

Prior to being hired at Grand Canyon in 2020, Miller was the head coach at Division II school Drury for six seasons. She led Drury to the NCAA Division II women’s tournament each season and made a Final Four appearance.

Miller is not the first coach to look like Jason Sudeikis’ famous character while celebrating a big victory.