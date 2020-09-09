Report: Clippers plan to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo as free agent

We’re a year away from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s potential free agency, but teams are already being linked to the Milwaukee Bucks star.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Heat, Warriors, Raptors, and Mavericks are at least interested in making a run at Antetokounmpo in free agency.

Notably, O’Connor adds that multiple league sources believe the Los Angeles Clippers are planning to pursue the Greek superstar. That would give the team a fearsome core of Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.

O’Connor does note that the Bucks are the “clear favorite” to retain Antetokounmpo when he hits free agency.

The reality is that Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem to want to leave Milwaukee. A lot can change in a year. That’s especially true if he gets to the open market. For now, Milwaukee can feel some encouragement that they’ll be able to retain their star. It looks like plenty of heavyweights are lining up in the event they can’t, though.