Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is not ditching Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has one more season under contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. He could pull a power play and try to force a trade, similar to the way Anthony Davis did. But the reigning NBA MVP has no intention of doing that.

“That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo’s Chris Haynes in response to talk that he could leave.

Antetokounmpo sat out Tuesday night’s series-ending loss to the Miami Heat due to his ankle injury. He says he intends to stay the course.

“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season,” Antetokounmpo said.

The 103-94 loss to Miami marked the second straight year that Milwaukee was unable to reach the NBA Finals despite having the best overall record in the league. But these circumstances were unusual. There was a three-month break in the season due to the coronavirus, social unrest, and then Antetokounmpo hurt his ankle.

Maybe Antetokounmpo saw some of the backlash Kevin Durant received for leaving the Thunder for the Warriors and wants no part of it. Staying the course and breaking through to win one in Milwaukee would probably do more for his legacy than leaving and winning elsewhere with a team he handpicks full of stars.