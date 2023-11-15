Clippers reportedly reach agreement with veteran center

The Los Angeles Clippers are adding a veteran big man in the wake of Mason Plumlee’s recent injury.

Daniel Theis has reached a buyout agreement with the Indiana Pacers and is expected to sign with the Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Theis first has to clear waivers, but the expectation is that he will.

Plumlee suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee when New York Knicks forward Julius Randle collided wth him last week. He is expected to miss up to two months, so the Clippers were in need of a replacement.

Theis, who was once a multi-time All-Star and champion in the Basketball Bundesliga, lacks a bit of size himself at 6-foot-8. But Theis plays well above his height with strong interior scoring and effective defensive play. The 31-year-old is also coming off a standout performance for his native Germany en route to their gold medal at this year’s FIBA World Cup.

Theis was out of the Pacers’ rotation and has not appeared in a game this season. He should have a chance to contribute with the banged-up Clippers.