 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 10, 2023

Coach K lands new job with NBA

May 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Coach K looks ahead

Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls a timeout during the second half against the Campbell Camels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has a new job, though he will not be going anywhere near the sidelines.

The legendary college basketball coach will be working as a special adviser to the NBA, the league announced Wednesday. In a statement, the league said the retired Duke coach would “provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues related to the game.”

Coach K said in a statement that the new role would “deepen my connection to the NBA” and “enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level.”

Krzyzewski retired as a coach at the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season, but was clearly keeping tabs on the sport in his first season away from it. The 76-year-old will now be able to work within the game without the stress of coaching, which seems to suit him well.

Article Tags

Coach KMike KrzyzewskiNBA
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus