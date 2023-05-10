Coach K lands new job with NBA

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has a new job, though he will not be going anywhere near the sidelines.

The legendary college basketball coach will be working as a special adviser to the NBA, the league announced Wednesday. In a statement, the league said the retired Duke coach would “provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues related to the game.”

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, the all-time wins leader in NCAA Division I men’s basketball and a six-time gold medalist as head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s Senior National Team, has been appointed Special Adviser to NBA Basketball Operations. pic.twitter.com/XpiQpjMTdM — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

Coach K said in a statement that the new role would “deepen my connection to the NBA” and “enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level.”

Krzyzewski retired as a coach at the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season, but was clearly keeping tabs on the sport in his first season away from it. The 76-year-old will now be able to work within the game without the stress of coaching, which seems to suit him well.