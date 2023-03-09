Coach K calls out Syracuse over handling of Jim Boeheim exit

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski thinks Syracuse needs to clean up how it handled the departure of longtime coach Jim Boeheim.

The Orange announced Wednesday that Boeheim would not return as coach next season. The statement was released without a quote from Boeheim, which certainly suggested that the decision was not purely the coach’s.

Krzyzewski told Pete Thamel of ESPN that he hoped Syracuse would address any awkwardness and give Boeheim the sort of farewell he deserves.

“The other day was awkward. Syracuse the university and Syracuse athletics and Syracuse basketball, they should all be one in making this announcement,” Krzyzewski said. “The fact that there’s any ambiguity is wrong. It’s not right. I would hope that if that is the case — I’m not saying it is, but I would hope things get right quickly and be celebrated the way it should be.

“The ending has to be better. Maybe we can do this right in a week or in two days. Just where everyone should know what his future is. It should be at Syracuse… so all the fans and everyone knows he’s always going to be a part of that. I can tell you that it’s helped us and our fans. It really has helped the transition. It shows a level of support for the new person.”

The abrupt statement offered no clarity on Boeheim’s future ties to the university, and Coach K wants to see the school ensure that Boeheim still has a place there. In contrast, Krzyzewski announced his planned retirement before his final season, allowing Duke to move forward publicly with its succession plan while ensuring the outgoing coach was given the public tribute he deserved.

Boeheim was evasive in his final press conference, saying the university would decide his coaching future. They appear to have done so, but in a somewhat messy way.