Ex-college star offers interesting theory about Michael Jordan joining NBC

One former college sports star thinks that he can see the bigger picture when it comes to Michael Jordan’s latest career move.

Ex-Notre Dame star quarterback Brady Quinn, who also later played for several years in the NFL, spoke Monday on his FOX Sports show “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe” and offered an interesting theory about Jordan. Quinn believes that Jordan’s recent decision to join NBC as a special contributor was made partly with LeBron James in mind.

“Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time in basketball, fair enough? That’s not necessarily how everyone sees it, though,” said Quinn, per Awful Announcing. “There’s a lot of people that try to make the case for maybe a couple others guys that are out there — one, in particular, that’s still playing. Although, those days of LeBron James still playing are probably coming to an end.

“And what do you think LeBron’s gonna want to do after he’s done? Do you think he’s just gonna fade off into the sunset, never to be heard again?” Quinn continued. “I think this is a GOAT move by the GOAT in Michael Jordan, to jump ahead of where I think LeBron James would want to be at some point in time. And if you were the GOAT, if you were the authoritative figure when you’re on a major network like this, you’re a part of the broadcast, the coverage, it’s going to speak volumes. And it’s going to be able to give him that platform.”

For context, Jordan, now 62 years old, just joined NBC as a “special contributor” in advance of the network re-acquiring the broadcast rights to the NBA beginning with the 2025-26 season. A recent report also shed light on what exactly Jordan’s role with NBC will entail.

Quinn’s theory definitely appears to have some legs though. Jordan is already immensely successful financially (with his continued endorsement revenue and other various investments), and he has also been retired for over two full decades now. But with the L.A. Lakers star James nearing retirement himself at 40 years old, Jordan could be trying to re-introduce himself into the public eye at an opportune time. After all, there was a theory a few years ago that Jordan supposedly green-lighted the 2020 ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance” in response to James’ success.