Comedian’s hilarious Erik Spoelstra impression goes viral

Erik Spoelstra seems to only have one expression on the sideline, and one comedian has that expression nailed down.

Affion Crockett, an actor and comedian, went viral this week for his priceless impression of the Miami Heat coach Spoelstra. The hilarious video showed Crockett, complete with a Spoelstra-like wig, pacing with Spo’s trademark bug-eyed deadpan. Crockett joked that Spoelstra’s expression was exactly the same whether he was nervous or excited.

Here is the tremendous video.

A veteran comedian, Crockett has appeared on shows like “Def Comedy Jam,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Wild ‘n Out” over the years. But that Spoelstra impression may be some of his best work yet (especially if he can add in a few demonstrative hand gestures too).

Spoelstra will probably be looking like that a lot for the remainder of the Finals. The Heat are currently trailing the Denver Nuggets 3-1, needing to rip off three straight wins (including two in Denver) to win the title. Maybe Crockett will have to imitiate Spoelstra’s annoyance at reporters next.