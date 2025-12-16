Cooper Flagg records wild feat never done in NBA history

Cooper Flagg made history Monday with a feat that may not be matched for a very long time.

The Dallas Mavericks star went off in a losing effort against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The rookie phenom erupted for 42 points on 13/27 shooting to go along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the 140-133 loss.

Flagg may not have led his team to victory, but he did secure himself a unique piece of NBA history in the contest. The Mavericks swingman became the first 18-year-old ever to score 40 points in a single NBA game.

Cooper Flagg is the first 18 year old in NBA history to score 40 points in a game pic.twitter.com/ZnmGrWvDAr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 16, 2025

Flagg’s 42-point night surpassed LeBron James’ 37-point outing as a rookie on December 13, 2003. The Duke alum also joined James, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Edwards as the only teenagers to ever record at least 40 points and 5 assists in a single game.

Cooper Flagg is the fourth teenager in NBA history to record 40 points and 5 assists in a game, joining Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James 🤩



Flagg is the first to do it at 18 years old 😎 pic.twitter.com/WNBRIuzfDG — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 16, 2025

One element that aided Flagg was his decision to reclassify to an earlier draft class. Few prospects in today’s high-scoring NBA arrive in the league before turning 19. On the other hand, one could see that as a testament to Flagg’s advanced skill level at such a young age, which had him ready for the league a year earlier.

Flagg has come a long way from the early-season struggles that had some worried about his ability to handle the NBA game. He turns 19 on December 21.