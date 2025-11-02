Cooper Flagg responds to his critics amid early career struggles

Cooper Flagg is keeping it real after about as brutal of a start to his NBA career as possible.

Speaking with reporters after Saturday’s defeat to the Detroit Pistons, Flagg was asked for his message to those who are concerned about his very sluggish start to his rookie season. Flagg responded by admitting that the NBA was a “tough league.”

“It’s a tough league,” said Flagg, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. “It’s a transition. I haven’t made a lot of shots or been as efficient I would’ve wanted to. But I’m gonna keep trusting the work. It’s nothing I think they should be worried about. I’m not worried about anything.”

The 18-year-old Flagg, who was the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, is a natural forward. But he has started at point guard to begin his NBA career with injuries up and down the Dallas roster, most notably with Kyrie Irving still recovering from a torn ACL.

As a result, Flagg’s numbers have been predictably uneven (13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 turnovers per game on 37/29/100 shooting splits). Flagg has even gotten the meme treatment online over some of his rougher individual performances.

In fairness to Flagg, he was put in an impossible situation to begin with. The Mavericks landed him right after they trade away a popular and transcendent franchise superstar in Luka Doncic, and expectations for Flagg have been sky-high from Day One, especially from a disgruntled Dallas fanbase. If the talented 6-foot-9 forward simply continues to put in the work, the tides should turn for him before too long.