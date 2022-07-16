Could Russell Westbrook end up with Spurs?

The Los Angeles Lakers have rumored interest in acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, but would need to clear salary in order to make that trade. One potential solution would be to deal Russell Westbrook, who recently parted ways with his agent over “irreconcilable differences.”

But which team has the necessary cap space and willingness to bring Westbrook in? How about the San Antonio Spurs?

LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk reports that such a deal may be close to happening.

“According to multiple sources, the trade that is closest to happening involves Kyrie Irving being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook being routed to the Spurs. To facilitate that trade, the sources tell me the Spurs want an unprotected first round pick from the Lakers,” Ellis wrote.

It’s evident that Westbrook could use a change of scenery after a less than stellar season in Los Angeles and the Spurs could use a replacement point guard after trading away Dejounte Murray, so it this deal would make sense. Of course, that’s only true if San Antonio is also able to acquire some draft capital in a potential deal.

For now, the burner is hot but the water isn’t quite boiling. Still, a possible three-team trade is worth keeping an eye on in the coming days and weeks.