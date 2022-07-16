Agent splits with Russell Westbrook over difference of opinion

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook and his longtime agent, Thad Foucher of Wasserman, have decided to part ways. Foucher informed ESPN of the split on Friday evening.

Foucher says the divorce stems from “irreconcilable differences” over Westbrook’s future in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old is entering the final season of a five-year maximum deal but has been the subject of much trade speculation.

“I represented Russell Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership which included a highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation-and-extend max contract in history,” Foucher said in a statement. “I also supported Russell throughout his rise into a prominent fashion industry figure and recently orchestrated three successive trades on Russell’s behalf — culminating with the trade to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

“Each time, teams gave up valuable players and assets to acquire Russell — and each time, a new organization embraced his arrival. We did it together with grace and class.

“Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

“My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell’s value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

“Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best.”

In his first (and potentially only) season with the Lakers, Westbrook appeared in 78 games and averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.