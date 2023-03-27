Courtside video of Kyrie Irving having fan in Charlotte ejected goes viral

A new angle of Kyrie Irving’s incident with a fan in Charlotte on Sunday is showing just how heated the All-Star point guard was.

In the third quarter of his Dallas Mavericks’ eventual 110-104 defeat to the Hornets, Irving stopped play in order to have a fan ejected from the game. Irving pointed out the offending fan to official Nick Buchert, who alerted arena security. You can see the video of the incident aired on the local Mavericks broadcast here.

On Monday, a courtside angle of Irving yelling angrily at the fan went viral. Irving could be heard saying, “Say it to my face! Apologize! Apologize! That’s what I thought.” Here is the video.

Kyrie wanted all of the smoke pic.twitter.com/xorLywS9g9 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) March 27, 2023

After the game, Irving said that the fan “called me out my name” and confirmed that he challenged the fan to say it to his face.

“He called me out my name. So I just had to make sure I looked him eye to eye and see if he’d say it to my face.” -Kyrie Irving on getting a fan ejected. pic.twitter.com/fhi7tNxUgP — Jerry Donatien (@JerryDonatien) March 26, 2023

Irving, who was just acquired by Dallas at last month’s trade deadline, is having a rough first season with them. The Mavericks are 7-13 since Irving debuted for them and now sit at 36-39 after consecutive losses to the lowly Hornets. Irving has also been unhappy with Dallas’ own fans lately.