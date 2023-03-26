Kyrie Irving has fan ejected from game in Charlotte

Kyrie Irving is the latest NBA player to have a fan removed from a game.

Irving’s Dallas Mavericks were losing 59-52 to the Hornets in Charlotte on Sunday when play was stopped midway through the third quarter. Irving pointed out a fan who was sitting near the court, and an official alerted security. The fan was then escorted from the arena.

Kyrie Irving gets a Hornets fan ejected pic.twitter.com/9zXDk63dA7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 26, 2023

It is unclear what the fan said. Whatever it was, it bothered Irving so much that he had to stop play and walk all the way to the other side of the court to point the fan out.

We have seen several altercations between players and fans during NBA games this season. Irving is not the first player to instruct security to remove a fan from the arena, either. Draymond Green did the same a few months back and later explained why he thinks it is a “great” thing to do.