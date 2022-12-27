 Skip to main content
Crazy fact about Nets’ winning streak goes viral

December 26, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jacque Vaughn at a press conference

Nov 1, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn talks with the media before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There is one common denominator when it comes to the the two longest recent winning streaks in Nets franchise history.

Brooklyn improved to 22-12 on Monday with a huge 125-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was their ninth straight victory and gave the team sole possession of the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

After the win, an insane fact (shared by Twitter account @_Talkin_NBA) went viral. The Nets’ nine-game winning streak is now the longest they have had since winning 14 straight in the 2005-06 season. Who was on the roster that year? None other than current Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn.

Here is the full list of the longest win streaks in the history of the Nets.

Vaughn took over for the Nets on Nov. 1 when they fired head coach Steve Nash. The team was a disappointing 2-5 (.286) at the time but has since gone a sweltering 20-7 (.741) under Vaughn.

Soon after taking the reins of the team, Vaughn went viral for some hilarious comments he made about not being the Nets’ first choice. But amidst their astonishing run of late to cement themselves atop the East playoff picture, there is probably no one that Brooklyn would rather have on the sideline right now than Vaughn.

Brooklyn Nets, Jacque Vaughn
