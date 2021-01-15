Damian Lillard called out reporter for ranking of Wizards guards

Damian Lillard has a memory like an elephant.

Lillard called out a Portland Trail Blazers reporter on Wednesday night over a past tweet regarding the best backcourt in the NBA.

In a Twitter conversation last week, someone said that the Blazers had the best backcourt in the NBA. Aaron J. Fentress, who covers the Blazers for The Oregonian, responded by adding the Washington Wizards’ backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal to the conversation.

Westbrook and Beal? — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) January 8, 2021

Lillard scored 40 points with 13 assists and no turnovers in the Trail Blazers’ 132-126 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. He thought that was the perfect time to throw the big game in Fentress’ face and bring up the Wizards mention.

Fentress seemed pretty stunned that Lillard was bringing it up, and Lillard seemed to enjoy sticking it to Fentress (we know Lillard respects the media).

As this shows, players will use just about anything as a source of motivation. It also shows that some players put way too much stock into social media conversations. And when it comes to the debate, Lillard and C.J. McCollum make one heck of a backcourt.