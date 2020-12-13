Damian Lillard sends message to Kyrie Irving about media

Damian Lillard sent a message to Kyrie Irving on Saturday about the media, and he did so unconventionally.

Lillard popped in an Instagram Live session Irving was hosting Saturday with his Brooklyn Nets teammate, Caris LeVert. The Portland Trail Blazers star then left a few comments telling Irving to do his media sessions.

Dame’s comment in Kyrie’s IG Live lol pic.twitter.com/yvAc4D2bj0 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) December 13, 2020

“Ky bra do your media sessions,” Lillard said, adding some crying laughing emojis.

“Sir please do your media,” he wrote in another comment, also with some laughing emojis.

Irving was fined during the week for not fulfilling his media duties, which are a contracted responsibility for players. Irving later defended himself with a comment disparaging media members.

It’s unclear to what extent Lillard was being serious or joking, but he’s probably trying to at least talk some sense into Irving.

