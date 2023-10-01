Damian Lillard receives loudest reception from fans upon arriving in Milwaukee

Damian Lillard has only been a member of the Milwaukee Bucks for a few days, but the fans are already welcoming him with open arms following the trade.

Lillard paid a visit to his new home arena Fiserv Forum on Saturday. The Bucks also organized a welcome rally for fans to show their support for their newly-arriving star. The fans came out in droves to catch a glimpse of Lillard as he walked into the building for the first time as a Buck.

Damian Lillard has arrived in Milwaukee for the first time as a member of the Bucks 👀 (via @Bucks / IG)pic.twitter.com/QrqCOdisKf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2023

It’s a beautiful day in Milwaukee! 🦌☀️⌚️🔥 pic.twitter.com/6XCGUchZwX — Fiserv Forum (@FiservForum) September 30, 2023

The 7-time All-Star also made a stop in the team locker room, where a Bucks jersey with his name on it was waiting for him inside his new locker.

New Logo Lillard 🦌 pic.twitter.com/AeA6BuXfyw — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 1, 2023

Lillard was at the center of several memorable moments on the court as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. After his departure from the Blazers following 11 years with the franchise, Lillard penned a heartfelt letter to his fans and former organization.

Lillard now has a chance to make new memories for a Bucks fan base salivating over his upcoming partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The former Blazers star averaged a career-high 32.2 points on 46.3% shooting from the field across 58 games last season. He probably won’t average as many points playing alongside the Greek Freak, but the Bucks will arguably be the team to beat in an open Eastern Conference race.