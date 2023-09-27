 Skip to main content
Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Damian Lillard offers first public reaction to Bucks trade

September 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Damian Lillard looks on

Mar 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard sent his first public message after he was traded Wednesday from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Miami Heat.

Lillard took to X to send a message to hardcore Blazers fans, promising them a message later on. He added, however, that he is “excited” for his next chapter, and tagged the Bucks.

It certainly looks like Lillard has every intention of reporting to and playing for Milwaukee. There was some talk earlier in the offseason that Lillard would remain agitated if traded to a team other than the Miami Heat. He probably did not think a move to the Bucks was plausible, as they certainly seem like a team he always would have welcomed a move to.

Lillard will pair with Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo to form a talented big three in Milwaukee. It sounds, based on this message, that he is very much looking forward to it.

