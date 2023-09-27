Damian Lillard offers first public reaction to Bucks trade

Damian Lillard sent his first public message after he was traded Wednesday from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Miami Heat.

Lillard took to X to send a message to hardcore Blazers fans, promising them a message later on. He added, however, that he is “excited” for his next chapter, and tagged the Bucks.

The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks 🎟️ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 27, 2023

It certainly looks like Lillard has every intention of reporting to and playing for Milwaukee. There was some talk earlier in the offseason that Lillard would remain agitated if traded to a team other than the Miami Heat. He probably did not think a move to the Bucks was plausible, as they certainly seem like a team he always would have welcomed a move to.

Lillard will pair with Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo to form a talented big three in Milwaukee. It sounds, based on this message, that he is very much looking forward to it.