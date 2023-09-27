Damian Lillard’s old tweet about Giannis goes viral after trade to Bucks

Damian Lillard may not have been traded to the destination at the top of his list, but those who have followed the star point guard know how highly he thinks of one of his new teammates.

The Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal. Shortly after the news broke, a tweet that Lillard sent in 2022 went viral.

During the 2021-22 playoffs, Lillard was asked by a Twitter follower to name one player from the present day he would choose to help lead him to the NBA Finals. He chose Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lillard could have said LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant or a few others. All would have been reasonable responses. The fact that he chose Giannis is a good indication that Lillard is probably pleased with where he landed.

Lillard’s goal with asking for a trade was to play for the Miami Heat. He seemed to hint earlier this month that he was still hoping for that outcome. The Heat were never able to come up with an offer that satisfied the Blazers.

Although the Heat were clearly Lillard’s top choice, the 7-time All-Star hinted a few months ago that he would be open to playing alongside Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks are just three years removed from winning an NBA title. They were already one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference heading into the upcoming season, and the addition of Lillard makes them a strong title contender yet again.