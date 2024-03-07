Damian Lillard got very fitting gift for all his Bucks teammates

Damian Lillard is bringing Dame Time to another level.

The Milwaukee Bucks revealed on Wednesday that their star guard Lillard got very fitting gifts for all of his teammates. The Bucks’ social media pages shared videos of Lillard passing out his signature watch on the team plane.

The eight-time All-Star Lillard is famous for his “Dame Time” celebration, tapping his wrist (as if wearing a watch) when it is time for him to take over games in the clutch. While opponents sometimes mock Lillard’s celebration, it is still one of the most recognizable signature moves in the NBA today.

Fittingly, Lillard recently teamed up with Tissot for his first-ever signature watch, The Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 Damian Lillard Special Edition. The gold watch, which retails for $824, is the very same one Lillard handed out to his teammates.

It is a great time for Lillard to be passing out the good vibes. The Bucks are currently on a six-game winning streak that has them back to No. 2 in the East. Hopefully, the expensive gifts can help keep their momentum going.