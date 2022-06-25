Damian Lillard recruits former NBA MVP to join Blazers

A few members of the Portland Trail Blazers are doing some recruiting via social media.

Portland star Damian Lillard and center Jusuf Nuric both shared an edited photo on their social media accounts aimed at Kevin Durant. The photo showed Durant next to Lillard. The image of Durant was edited to put the former NBA MVP in a Blazers jersey as a teammate of Lillard.

Lillard shared the photo to his Instagram Story:

Dame just posted this on his IG story 👀 @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/2TDmctSqOL — Overtime (@overtime) June 25, 2022

Nurkic shared the photo to his Twitter account and included a puzzle piece emoji.

Durant is a member of the Brooklyn Nets and signed to a long-term deal with the Eastern Conference team. But there has been talk that KD might want to leave if Kyrie Irving does not return to the Nets. Teams around the NBA reportedly are working on trade offers for the 12-team All-Star.

The Blazers know that Durant could help turn them back into a contender.