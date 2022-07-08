Damian Lillard responds to report that Blazers owner snubbed him

If Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen are having issues, the star point guard is not about to admit it publicly.

The New York Post reported on Thursday that Lillard is unhappy with the direction of the Trail Blazers. He supposedly tried to arrange a meeting with Allen to discuss his concerns, but Allen never returned his call. Lillard then tried to email Allen and she redirected him to another Blazers executive, according to the report.

On Friday, Lillard told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he has a “great relationship” with Allen and Portland’s front office. The six-time All-Star called the New York Post report a “non-story.”

Damian Lillard to @YahooSports on report that Portland Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen refused to take his call: pic.twitter.com/PMQqncIwWg — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2022

There was also a claim in the New York Post story that “toxic” behavior from Allen has had a negative impact on the Blazers’ management. Some recent rumblings indicated the Blazers might be for sale and that there is a notable prospective buyer, but Allen denied that.

Lillard is the face of the Blazers. There has been speculation that he is frustrated with the franchise and may request a trade. Lillard recently sparked concern among Portland fans with a cryptic social media post. The New York Post story then added to the uneasiness, which is likely why Lillard felt the need to address it.