Damian Lillard shares intriguing message in cryptic post

July 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dec 16, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard’s status with the Portland Trail Blazers remains something of a curiosity, with many questioning his long-term commitment if the organization is not a contender. Whether he meant to or not, Lillard added fuel to that fire with his social media activity on Saturday.

Lillard posted a video to his Instagram story that included a message that read “loyalty has an expiration date.” Lillard himself endorsed the sentiment as a “hard truth” in his caption.

It would be easy to read this as Lillard warning the Blazers that at a certain point he will have to consider whether Portland is where he is best positioned to win a championship. That message may even take on an added layer considering Lillard’s recent recruitment of one of the league’s biggest stars.

As has been the case all along, Lillard seems to want to win a title in Portland. He has frequently sent the message, however, that he needs to see the organization make the moves to make that possible. They added Jerami Grant in a trade with Detroit earlier in the offseason, but some reports suggest Lillard is still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to contract talks. This message certainly fits with that line of thinking.

