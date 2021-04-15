Damian Lillard urges Blazers to retire LaMarcus Aldridge’s number

No current Portland Trail Blazers player has more pull than Damian Lillard, and he’s already using it on behalf of former teammate LaMarcus Aldridge.

Lillard appeared on ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby” on Thursday shortly after Aldridge announced his sudden retirement from the NBA. The veteran guard immediately began lobbying the Blazers to retire Aldridge’s No. 12, adding that it would be “the proper respect.”

Blazers star @Dame_Lillard joined @JalenRose and @djacoby as the LaMarcus Aldridge retirement news broke, and immediately asked Portland to RETIRE #12 pic.twitter.com/jtkPSCzdR3 — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) April 15, 2021

“It’s time, man. It’s time for the Blazers to retire No. 12,” Lillard said. “You know, he had an amazing career in a Trail Blazers uniform. … There’s no denying the kind of career he had in Portland and what he meant to this city, so, I think that’s the proper respect to retire his jersey because of who he was and what he did for this organization.”

Aldridge departed Portland in 2015 to sign with the San Antonio Spurs, but he never lost his affection for the Blazers. Aldridge is all over the franchise’s all-time leaderboards, ranking fifth in games played, first in total rebounds, fourth in blocks, and third in both points and field goals. Each team has its own standards for retiring numbers, but Aldridge certainly has a case.