Damian Lillard speaks on blockbuster trade to Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a Damian Lillard trade on Wednesday that left several fans and observers in disbelief — and apparently, even Lillard himself.

The Bucks acquired Lillard via a three-team deal involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns. Full details of the deal can be found here.

Lillard spoke to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes minutes after the trade went public. The former Blazers star appears to still be adjusting to the change just like the rest of us.

Lillard also admitted that the tumultuous tenure between his trade request in July and now did leave a “sour taste” in his mouth. However, he added that one unsavory offseason won’t be enough to erase the memories he made in Portland.

“I’m just letting it sink in,” Lillard told Haynes. “I’m just trying to process it all. It’s a lot to think about. Never been in this situation before.

…

“How this summer played out behind the scenes definitely left a sour taste in my mouth. But it doesn’t change the amazing experiences I’ve had with the Trail Blazers and this city. I’ll always cherish this place. This is my home. I’ll always live here regardless.”

The Blazers drafted Lillard sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. He played 11 seasons with the franchise before getting traded to the Bucks.

Lillard made the All-Star team seven times in a Blazers uniform and led the franchise to their first trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2000.