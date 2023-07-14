Trail Blazers planning to play hard ball with Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers roughly two weeks ago, but the team does not seem to be showing any sense of urgency to grant his wish.

Lillard has not shown a willingness to play for any team other than the Miami Heat, which has stripped the Blazers of a tremendous amount of leverage. Despite that, one reporter said this week that the Heat are getting close to fulfilling Portland’s asking price.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald does not believe that is the case. He reported on Friday that the Blazers have been “unmotivated” to complete a deal with Miami. Jackson wonders if Portland may force Lillard into a situation where he has to decide whether he wants to show up to training camp.

As of midweek, Portland had been unmotivated to engage with Heat or try to get this done. Maybe they hope this plays out like Durant last summer & they cajole him to start season with team. If so, then it's in Dame's hands, whether he reports to camp,makes public comment etc https://t.co/CCZOZBYRuV — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 14, 2023

The Heat have been trying to find a third team to involve in trade talks. That is probably the only way they are going to satisfy Portland’s high asking price.

If Lillard is truly unwilling to play for any team other than the Heat, that puts the Blazers in an extremely difficult position. They may be better off waiting to see if Lillard changes his mind and adds another team or two to his wish list. As of now, it seems like they are trending in that direction.