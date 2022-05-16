Damian Lillard hoping to team up with Suns star?

Damian Lillard was not a participant in this year’s postseason, but he seemed to have his eye on things.

Lillard knows that the Phoenix Suns had a disappointing playoff exit. He may be hoping that one of the Suns’ stars forces his way to the Blazers.

Lillard “liked” a tweet Sunday night that said Deandre Ayton should go win a ring with Lillard.

The tweet is well-timed too.

Not only did the No. 1-seeded Suns lose in the second round of the playoffs at home, but they were blown out and embarrassed in Game 7. Additionally, Ayton seemed to have an issue with his head coach in the game.

Ayton was unhappy with the Suns entering the season due to his contract situation. He will be a restricted free agent and may have his eye on an exit. Lillard is under contract with Portland for three more seasons, counting his player option. He is recovering from abdominal surgery in January.