Damion Lee, Davis Bertans get double technicals for incident

Damion Lee and Davis Bertans were called for double technical fouls for an incident that took place during the second quarter of Friday night’s Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Bertans made a 3-pointer to up his Mavericks up 47-34 on the Warriors. Bertans was knocked to the ground after making his shot. Lee tried to step over him and fell to the ground. The two players were then separated.

Damion Lee trying to hit Bertans with an enziguri pic.twitter.com/SwKAYWc91g — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 21, 2022

Both players were called for technical fouls.

Bertans played well during his brief stint in the first half. He had six points in six minutes and was a +10. Lee had a more difficult time. He scored zero points in five minutes and was a -12.

A few minutes later in the game, Dorian Finney-Smith was called for a tech.

Dallas was looking to tie the series after losing Game 1.