Dan Gilbert’s son Grant poised to take over Cavs?

A new generation could soon be taking the reins of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported this week that Grant Gilbert, the 23-year-old son of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, is on “the fast track” as the “heir apparent” of the team. The elder Gilbert remains wheelchair-bound as a result of a 2019 stroke and has not been to a Cavs game since.

The report adds that Grant is currently the team’s director of content and brand strategy but also consults with the basketball operations side.

“Gilbert’s son is running the show behind the scenes,” Lloyd and Vardon quoted an anonymous source as saying.

Dan Gilbert purchased the Cavs in 2005 and has been known for his heavy involvement with the team over the years. Now that he is largely unable to be so involved so though, it makes sense for a power transfer of sorts to be in the works.

There may obviously be concerns about Grant’s youth and inexperience. But he would be inheriting what looks like a very promising future for the Cavs.

Photo: Steve Jennings/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0