Larry Nance Jr. has great nickname for Cavs’ young dynamic duo

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a 3-0 start and have given fans reason to believe they have a bright future. That can be attributed in large part to the development of young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. The backcourt duo has been so good early on that veteran teammate Larry Nance Jr. has assigned them a nickname.

The official Twitter account of the Cavs shared a photo of Sexton and Garland on Monday and asked if anyone has a good nickname for the pair. Nance was one of the first people to weigh in, and the Cavs had a funny response.

you said it, not us https://t.co/Vgamd1gPwn — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 28, 2020

We tend to doubt the Cavs will endorse that nickname, but fans might.

Through three games, Sexton has averaged 27.0 points and 3.7 assists per game. Garland is averaging 19.0 points and 8.3 assists. The two young guards look like they could become one of the best backcourt pairings in the NBA. If they continue playing the way they have, “Sexland” probably won’t be the only nickname thrown their way.