D’Angelo Russell threw major shade at Sixers after getting win

D’Angelo Russell led his team to the victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, and he made sure to let them know about it afterwards.

The former All-Star guard Russell recorded a season-high 35 points on six triples as his Minnesota Timberwolves got the win in double overtime over the Sixers in Philly. Russell’s performance was also especially impressive as he hit several clutch shots down the stretch after Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Russell threw some major shade at the Sixers.

"I was just the product of us playing together" D'Angelo Russell with @KatieStorm after a clutch performance in win over 76ers pic.twitter.com/8IAU9HmFZo — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) November 28, 2021

“It’s just a huge win for us to come into Philly, take it from their homecourt,” he said. “We got guys that haven’t played, they had guys that sat out, and they thought it was sweet to come back and play against us. It ain’t sweet.”

Russell was referencing Sixers star players Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris in particular. The former had not played since Nov. 6 due to COVID protocols, and the latter had not played since Nov. 20 due to a hip injury. Both players returned to the lineup on Saturday against Minnesota.

The Wolves have been a punchline for many years now but are quietly a respectable 10-10 this season, which is good for seventh in the West. They also are proving to have a couple of the best trash-talkers in the league.

