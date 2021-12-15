Danny Ainge hired to oversee basketball operations with Jazz

Danny Ainge has landed another front office job with an NBA team, and it is hardly a surprise where he ended up.

Ainge has been hired by the Utah Jazz to oversee basketball operations, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Justin Zanik will remain with the team as general manager for the time being. Ainge’s official title with the Jazz will be “Alternate Governor and CEO.”

As Wojnarowski notes, Ainge played college basketball at BYU and has a close relationship with Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith has had a longtime friendship with Ainge, who was a legendary player at BYU. Ainge stepped down as Celtics GM after last season, but now returns with the Jazz to oversee basketball operations and work closely with GM Justin Zanik. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021

There were reports over the summer that Ainge and Smith were already working together, so the latest step may be their way of announcing that Ainge has taken on more of a full-time role with the franchise.

Ainge, 62, stepped down as the Boston Celtics’ president and general manager in early June. Brad Stevens vacated his job as head coach to take over Ainge’s role.

Ainge was part of Boston’s front office from 2003-2020. He was credited for helping the team win a title in 2008. He also played for the Celtics from 1981-1989 and won two championships with them a player.

Photo: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports