Report: Danny Ainge, Jazz have agreement on working relationship

Danny Ainge looks like he will remain involved with a basketball team despite stepping down from the Boston Celtics.

Ainge stepped down as the Celtics’ president and general manager in early June. Brad Stevens vacated his job as head coach to take over Ainge’s role.

Ainge, 62, wanted to take a step back and enjoy his family more. But he has found a position that will allow him to stay involved basketball-wise.

Former Salt Lake City sports radio host Tim Montemayor reported on Monday that Ainge and new Jazz owner Ryan Smith have an agreement on a working relationship. The agreement would give Ainge influence on the team’s basketball operations while still allowing him to focus on his family.

I am told Danny Ainge and Ryan Smith have an agreement on a working relationship, a role that’s gives Ainge influence in Jazz basketball op’s but also allows him to prioritize his family & long term health. https://t.co/y9x4RWqQGC — YouTube: The Monty Show —SUBSCRIBE (@TheMontyShow) June 29, 2021

This meshes with another report that said Ainge was talking about an advisory role with the Jazz.

Utah is undergoing a front office makeover after Dennis Lindsey left his position with the team. Lindsey reportedly had some issues with coach Quin Snyder.

Justin Zanik will be running the front office as general manager.