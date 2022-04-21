Danny Green furious after getting called for technical foul

Danny Green was furious after being called for a technical foul in Game 3 of his Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Green was called for a loose-ball fall with 13.5 seconds left before halftime and blew up over the call. Teammate Tyrese Maxey had to push him back, and so did James Harden.

Harden and Embiid had to calm Danny Green down after this tech 😳 pic.twitter.com/e58lrKtPqP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2022

Green’s anger was understandable. He was fighting with OG Anunoby for a rebound after Toronto missed a shot. Anunoby appeared to stick his arm out and shove Green away before trying to knock the ball to a teammate. Fred VanVleet made the technical free throw to increase Toronto’s lead.

Though that was a questionable foul call against Green, the distribution of foul calls between both teams was pretty even. It’s not like we’re talking some sort of Chris Paul curse.

Philly entered Wednesday’s game leading the series 2-0.