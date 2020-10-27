Danny Green expects LeBron James to miss first month of season

The NBA is in the process of reworking its schedule, and the changes could lead to some players missing the start of the season. At least that’s what one player thinks.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green was a guest on “The Ringer NBA Show” for an episode published on Monday. Green talked about the NBA’s plan to start training camp for next season around Dec. 1. The regular season reportedly would begin slightly before Christmas Day.

Green says he wouldn’t expect a player like LeBron James to be there for the beginning of the season.

Lakers guard Danny Green on the proposed Dec. 22 start to next season: "If we start in December, I think most guys [are like] 'I'm not going to be there… to have that quick of a restart, I wouldn't expect [LeBron] to be there for the 1st month of the season." pic.twitter.com/NYqNxzNEmZ — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 26, 2020

“To have that quick of a restart, I wouldn’t expect to see (LeBron) there. I wouldn’t expect to see him probably for the first month of the season. I don’t expect guys to want to be there or show up willingly,” Green said.

Green pointed out how the Lakers were recently in the NBA Finals and wouldn’t have much time off. He also noted how many veterans they have, like Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, in addition to James. Other teams that got eliminated from the playoffs earlier might be ready for a late December start, but Green does not think some Lakers would be ready for the season to start soon.

The NBA is hoping to have fans at games next season and considering playing MLB-style series.