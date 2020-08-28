Danny Green has great suggestion for how to improve the bubble

Danny Green offered a great suggestion on Friday for how to improve the NBA Bubble.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard spoke with reporters on Friday and talked about what it is like living on the NBA’s campus at Disney World in Florida. He said he could relate to Paul George’s mental health issues. He said that having family in the bubble, which is coming in the next round of the playoffs, will help.

Then Green advocated for some help from man’s best friend.

“I would love to have my dogs in here. They’re not allowing pets. I think pets would definitely lighten the mood. That would help if anybody has some type of say-so. Let’s get some dogs in here.”

The mental health effects from people living in isolation similar to even the bubble situation have been devastating in many cases. Having the comfort and companionship of pets could really make a big difference for some of these players. Green’s suggestion should not be dismissed.