Dario Saric had great reaction to Monty Williams’ postgame speech

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams did his best to keep spirits high after the team lost Game 4 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. We don’t know exactly how players felt about his postgame speech, but it certainly seemed to resonate with Dario Saric.

ESPN showed Williams addressing the Suns after their 109-103 loss to Milwaukee. He stressed to the team that they have home-court advantage going forward and that their wounds in Game 4 were self-inflicted. Saric looked like he was hanging on every word.

Monty Williams in the Suns locker room: pic.twitter.com/dcTXq2DK3N — Alex. (@Dubs4O8) July 15, 2021

Saric has only played two minutes in the NBA finals, but he looked like he was close to shouting “put me in coach!” as Williams delivered that speech.